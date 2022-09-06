Health Officials: King County to address new COVID boosters, monkeypox outbreak

King County Public Health (KCPH) will deliver a press briefing to discuss information on the new COVID-19 booster vaccine, as well as an update on the county's monkeypox outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

NEW OMICRON COVID BOOSTERS

According to the KCPH, shipments of the newly authorized COVID boosters are supposed to begin this week, and could be available to the public as soon as this weekend.

The new boosters protect people 12 and older from the original virus and the omicron subvariants. Health officials say the earliest they can start vaccinating, assuming there are no shipping delays, is Friday at the Auburn outlet vaccination site.

COVID-19 Data Dashboard provided by the Washington State Department of Health (Data as of Sept. 1, 2022 11:59p.m. PT).

According to health officials, COVID cases jumped 13% across Washington state last week, with the biggest increase happening in King County with more than 2,800 cases.

MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK IN KING COUNTY

2022 U.S. Map & Monkeypox Case Count provided by the CDC (Data as of Sept. 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT).

KCPH will also deliver an update about the local monkeypox outbreak in King County during their Tuesday afternoon press briefing.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, there have been 461 cases of monkeypox in Washington state. 375 of those were reported in King County. So far, 14 of these cases required medical treatment in the hospital.

