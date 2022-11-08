Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

Local health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli in King County.

Currently, just three cases of E. coli have been detected—all of whom are adults between ages 18–36, and who reported becoming ill between Oct. 4–16.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, two of three people ill reported eating raw or undercooked beef.

So far, no one has been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) illness typically occurs when someone eats contaminated food or contact with infected animals.

Health officials say the confirmed cases have been linked through genetic fingerprinting, which they say indicates the same genetic strain. This means they likely have a common source of infection, but the source has not been identified yet.

For more information on the outbreak and preventing STEC illness, visit the Public Health website.