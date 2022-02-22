Health officials confirm measles case in Snohomish County infant

A case of measles has been confirmed in Snohomish County and health officials are warning of the potential risk of exposure for anyone not vaccinated against the disease.

Health officials said on Monday the infant may have been infected during travel in South Asia before arriving back in Washington state.

Before the infant was diagnosed, health officials said other may have been exposed at the following locations:

Sea-Tac Airport on February 19: 11:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Seattle Children’s Hospital, Emergency Room Lobby, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, during these times on February 20: 12:34 a.m. – 2:49 a.m.

Most people in our area have immunity to the measles through vaccination, so the risk to the general public is low," said the Snohomish Health District.

Anyone who may develop an illness with fever or illness with an unexplained rash between now through March 12 should contact their health provider immediately.

