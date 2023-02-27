Health leaders say Black women are at high risk of stroke, heart disease

More than 2,500 people die every day of cardiovascular disease in the United States, according to the American Heart Association. However, there is one population group that is at a higher risk than the others.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S.

"One in every three women will die from cardiovascular disease. And in fact, one in every two Black women will die from cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Michelle Albert, of the American Heart Association.

Albert is president of the association for 2022-2023 and leads the organization’s Science Advisory and Coordinating Committee.

Researchers with the association said heart condition kills more than 50,000 Black women each year, with stroke being the leading cause of their death. Diabetes and stroke are common triggers to heart failure and heart attacks. The association reported Black women have almost two times the risk of stroke than White women.

Annually, the American Heart Association dedicates February as its heart health awareness month to connect with people, especially women, who are at risk.

"Women taking charge of their lives and their heart health. Knowing your cholesterol, knowing your blood pressure, knowing your sugar levels," said Albert.

The question raised is why is heart disease targeting this specific population? Doctors said there are risk factors more prevalent in Black people that cause heart failure and attacks.

"High blood pressure, hypertension, high blood sugar, diabetes, overweight obesity, smoking," said Dr. Hailu Tilahun, a cardiologist with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Tilahun said the heart condition issues start with choice of food and salt intake.

"Nutrition is a big part of that, as you can imagine, that feeds into essentially all of them: cholesterol, blood pressure, body weight and body sugar," said Tilahun. "Stress reduction is another thing too because we know that that’s something that can increase the likelihood of all these risk factors."

When it comes to treating these health and heart issues among people of color, Tilahun said affordability and access to healthcare is a factor.

"Are there facilities that people can access that can provide that care? So, that can be a challenge depending on socioeconomic issues or not," said Tilahun.

To address the disparities in care, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health launched its pilot program called Healthy Hearts. It partners with faith communities for a 16-week period, teaching members how to self-monitor their blood pressure and discuss results with a nurse. Healthy Hearts is in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Health. The second part of the pilot program will launch March 12.

Tilahun said a simple step anyone can do for a healthier heart is to change their diet.

"Try to avoid processed food and minimal red meat and more fish and moderate amount of chicken. Regular exercise, that’s the recommendation, minimum 30 minutes per day at least five times a week," said Dr. Tilahun. "Engaging in care, seeing a physician or provider to know if any of these risk factors are present."

Puget Sound-American Heart Association is sharing the organization’s "Life’s Essential 8"—key measures to improve and maintain cardiovascular health.