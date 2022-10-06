HEADS UP: I-5, I-90 to face traffic snags this weekend with ongoing repair work

If you have plans that will take you down I-5 or I-90 this weekend, you might want to plan ahead.

Starting Friday and lasting through the weekend, several closures are coming to Seattle’s major thoroughfares due to special events and scheduled projects.

Friday–Monday: Eastbound and westbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 to southbound I-5 mainline will be closed for work on expansion joints. The closures last from Friday 7:30 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.

Friday–Saturday: SR 99 tunnel will close from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m.

Saturday–Sunday: Northbound I-5 will be closed between the I-90 interchange and the end of the northbound I-5 collector/distributor lanes for barrier work near Seneca Street. Closure will last from Saturday 10 p.m. to Sunday 7 a.m.

Saturday–Sunday: On-ramp from NE Ravenna Blvd to southbound I-5. Closure runs from Saturday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday: I-5 express lanes until further notice will be reduced to three lanes from Ship Canal Bridge to Mercer St for work connecting SR 520 and I-5.

Sunday: Drivers should expect traffic congestion on I-5, I-90, SR 520 and SR 99 in Seattle due to the Sounders match at Lumen Field. WSDOT estimates congestion will last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will likely be congested from First Lady Jill Biden's visit to the Seattle area on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website.