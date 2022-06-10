Head to Washington State Parks for free this entire weekend

Although it's looking a little cloudy to kick off the weekend, if you want to get out and enjoy the Washington outdoors, entrance fees for state parks will be waived this weekend.

Visitors will not need to pay a park fee and a Discover Pass is not needed.

Saturday, June 11 is National Get Outdoors Day and Sunday, June 12 is Free Fishing Day. With those days, the state has waived entrance fees to state parks.

The next free day for State Parks is on Sunday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

These are the remaining free state park days for the rest of the year:

Sept. 24 — National Public Lands Day

Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day

Learn more about state parks and the Discover Pass here.

Make sure to check the forecast before you go!