'Matthew doesn’t deserve to be forgotten:' Reward offered for information on murder of Kent man

King County Sheriff’s detectives in the Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help to solve the July murder of 24-year-old Matthew Smith.

"Somebody pulled a gun on him and shot him and robbed him," said his mom, Jennifer Smith.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 27, deputies responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive man in a quiet neighborhood near 137th Ave SE and SE 202nd PL in unincorporated King County between Renton and Kent.

Detectives were unable to find any surveillance video to help identify a suspect and don’t know who might have wanted to hurt him.

"They have worked many leads to try to identify any persons responsible for Matthew’s death, and now we need the community’s help just to generate some additional tips. Someone knows what happened on that night in July," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Matthew’s loss was felt especially hard by his family on Thanksgiving.

"We were around family and he was the missing link that wasn’t there, so that was tough," said Jennifer.

Described as a loving grandson, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many, his mom says Matthew was extremely generous and loved to help others.

"It’s always ‘go big or go home.’ It’s never a little gift," she said.

Matthew is from a tight-knit family in Kent, but the last few months have brought them even closer.

"Matthew doesn’t deserve to be forgotten," said his grandpa, Jim Burton, who is pastor. "In my 35 years of ministry, I’ve done a lot of funerals and I did Matthew’s and we don’t want somebody else to experience what we’ve experienced because of this somebody," he added.

Burton said they don’t know why Matthew was in that neighborhood, but are hoping someone will come forward with some answers.

"We need help. It’s not so much punishing somebody. We don’t want somebody else to experience this because of this somebody," he said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that helps detectives solve the case.

"Whatever circumstances brought him out there, that will be part of the investigation. But we are so hopeful that there’s going to be someone who has just that piece of information we need, that tip that’s gonna get this case to the next step," said Meyer.

If you have any information that can help investigators identify a suspect, text the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tipsters will remain anonymous.

