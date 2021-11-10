Hazardous cargo containers from ship that caught fire near B.C. still missing

Of the 109 cargo containers that went overboard from a cargo ship that caught fire near British Columbia last month, 105 have not been seen, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

In all, 57 tons of potassium amyl xanthate, used in mines and pulp mills, and thiourea dioxide, used to manufacture textiles, were aboard the Zim Kingston in four containers: two that fell overboard and the two that caused the onboard fire, the Seattle Times reported.

The two containers containing hazardous materials are among those that have not been sighted, according to the CCG.

Four containers washed ashore on the west coast of Vancouver Island and broke open in heavy weather, spilling floor mats, inflatable toys and refrigerators on the pristine beaches. Cleanup efforts are being overseen by the Coast Guard, First Nations and environmental agencies.

The ship left South Korea on Oct. 5, bound for Vancouver, B.C., but it drifted in gale force winds off the coast of Cape Flattery on the Olympic Peninsula, and containers spilled off when the ship listed.

Two days later, hazardous material in two cargo containers that remained onboard caused the vessel to catch fire.

