Have you seen them? Warrant issued for Snohomish Co. father accused of running off with his kids

article

A Snohomish County judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of Richard Burke, who supposedly ran off with his three sons, which is in violation of a custody agreement with his ex-wife.

According to charging documents, Burke disagreed with the mandate that his children are required to wear masks in school, saying he was unenrolling all three of them and would be "living on our own from now on."

Burke was supposed to return the children to their mother on Wednesday, March 24 but told her that he would give them back the coming weekend. When March 28 rolled around, Burke did not bring the children home, documents said.

The children's mother is "extremely fearful for the safety of her children."

The mother has not had communication with her children since March 23, when she dropped them off at school and Burke subsequently enrolled them, documents state.

Burke is wanted on a $500,000 warrant.

Advertisement

He is charged with three counts of first-degree custodial interference/domestic violence.

Burke is a white man with blond or strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs about 230 pounds.

Court documents, citing emails from Burke, say he intends to leave Washington state and "live off the grid."

Investigators believe he may have already left Washington state with the children and is headed toward Tennessee.

This is a developing story.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram