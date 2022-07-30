Have you seen them? At-risk elderly couple reported missing while driving from Marysville to Olympia

article

Washington State Patrol are asking for the public's help in locating two missing adults, both of whom are considered ‘at-risk.’

Troopers say 80-year-old Wayne Martsolf and 69-year-old Colleen Marsolf were driving from Marysville to Olympia on Friday morning, but they never made it to their destination.

It's unclear where they were last seen, or where WSP believe they could be.

Wayne has dementia, Parkinson's and diabetes, and Colleen has multiple sclerosis, WSP say.

Wayne is 5'7" and weighs about 230 pounds. He has white hair and hazel eyes. Colleen is 5'5" and weighs about 185 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

The pair were traveling in a white 2021 Subaru Forrester with WA plates DP25749.

If you see them, call 911.