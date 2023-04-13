'Harry Potter' TV series based on original books in the works

article

Harry Potter fans, rejoice!

The franchise is getting its own magical TV series for the first-time ever.

News of the magical "decade-long series" based off J.K. Rowling's bestselling books was announced Wednesday as Warner Bros. Discovery detailed the merging of HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming platform called Max. A release date was not immediately available.

The show will feature a new cast playing the iconic characters including Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the whole gang, but we wouldn't completely rule out a cameo from Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson just yet.

Harry Potter Fans at the Toys "R" Us Times Square midnight launch of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows" on July 21, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption *** Expand

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," Max said in a statement.

Rowling, who is serving as executive producer on the project, said of the announcement, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

The seven original Harry Potter books were published between 1997 and 2007. Eight blockbuster films were released between 2001 and 2011. There are also three Fantastic Beasts films, the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," as well as four theme park lands.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."