Hard drives, equipment containing personal information stolen from L&I in Tukwila

Police are investigating a recent burglary at a Washington State Department of Labor Industries (L&I) office, where equipment containing sensitive personal identifiable information was stolen.

According to a Friday statement from the L&I regional office in Tukwila, computer hard drives, laptops, cellphones, office equipment, door access key cards, gas cards and other items were stolen in a burglary on March 28. L&I says the hard drives may contain personally identifiable information including social security numbers, financial account numbers, email addresses and passwords, dates of birth and health insurance information.

L&I’s Tukwila office says that people who have had business with their regional office, employees and other dependents could be impacted. However, there is no indication that the hard drives or any of the information on them has been used in any way.

L&I has taken several precautionary steps; they have notified the State Office of the Attorney General, activated a call center to answer questions and provide resources to people who may be involved.

RELATED: Red Cross cyber attack exposed data on 515,000 vulnerable people

RELATED: Amazon, Google, others to help US fight ransomware, cyber threats

"We know how concerning it can be when your information may have been improperly accessed," said Steve Reinmuth, L&I Assistant Director for Field Services and Public Safety. "We’re making it a priority to investigate this and notify the public. We’re also setting up help for those who may need it."

The agency is also offering free credit monitoring to those who:

Have Filed a complaint, question, or other form with the L&I Tukwila office

Have had involvement as a witness or subject of a case with the L&I Tukwila office

Have had involvement as an employer or employee in a claim made to the L&I Tukwila office

Are or recently have been an employee or dependent of an employee based in, or whose supervisor is based in, the L&I Tukwila office

Have had other business with the L&I Tukwila office

The call center’s phone number is 1-833-940-2302. Call center hours are 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays, excluding federal holidays.

The office is back to normal operation with additional security protocols in place.

Advertisement

For more information and answers on common questions, you can visit their website.