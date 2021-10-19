Harborview Medical Center visitors required to show proof of vaccination or negative test

article

Harborview Medical Center is starting the first phase of its program that requires inpatient visitors to show proof of having a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test within three days of visiting the hospital.

The new visitor policy went into effect Tuesday and applies to visitors over the age 12 and those over 18 accompanying hospital-based clinic adult patients.

Hospital officials said the requirement will go into effect initially at Harborview and they plan on implementing this at all UW Medicine hospitals and clinics.

Visitors will continue to be screened for symptoms before entering.

"We know how important this is for our patients, for their families, their loved ones, but also the health care workers. They’ve wanted to see families and friends there as well," said Dr. John Lynch, medical director of infection prevention and control at Harborview Medical Center.

Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for every visit.

Also starting on Tuesday, visitors over age 2 will be required to wear a medical-grade or surgical mask to enter any UW Medicine hospital. Free masks will be provided at the entrances.

