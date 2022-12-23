Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm

Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets.

People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and released from the emergency department and others were admitted to intenstive care units, according to hospital officials.

The patients were seen throughout the campuses-- Harborview Medical Center, and both Seattle UW Medical Center campuses.

The Seattle Fire Department said it received 515 calls for slips and falls in the span of 24 hours-- from Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.