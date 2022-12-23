Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
8
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather conditions: Ongoing power outages, crashes and flight cancellations due to ice storm

FOX 13 has team coverage around Puget Sound to give you the latest road and pass conditions, power outages and flight cancellations ahead of the holiday weekend.

SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets.

People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and released from the emergency department and others were admitted to intenstive care units, according to hospital officials.  

The patients were seen throughout the campuses-- Harborview Medical Center, and both Seattle UW Medical Center campuses. 

The Seattle Fire Department said it received 515 calls for slips and falls in the span of 24 hours-- from Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. 