Half of residents, staff positive for COVID-19 in North Bend nursing facility outbreak

More than half of its residents and nearly half of its staff are positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the Regency North Bend Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The North Bend facility reported to King County health officials that 23 of 42 residents are positive and 23 of 55 staff members are positive. Two COVID-positive residents connected to the outbreak have died.

With nearly half of its staff testing positive, health officials told Q13 News the facility reported being short-staffed and having COVID-positive staff members who are asymptomatic still work there with other COVID-positive patients. It’s a move allowed under CDC’s Crisis Capacity Strategy.

The deadly outbreak triggered an infection investigation. On Wednesday, county and state health officials conducted an in-person infection control assessment and recommended that the facility fit staff for N95 masks, review and audit staff compliance of personal protective equipment, ensure social distancing and keep all residents' doors closed unless it’s unsafe. They also recommended the facility work with a specialist to optimize airflow and suspend the use of fogging or electrostatic disinfectant devices.

Q13 News also reached out to the nursing facility. The person who answered the phone said they were not talking to media about the outbreak right now. A message left for the executive director has not been returned.

Regency North Bend is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. It offers short-term and long-term care for its residents and is now one of many long-term care facility outbreaks in King County right now.