At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings

At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is in custody, the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.

Victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU.

State Sen. Josh Becker said at least four people were killed in the shootings that appear to be connected.

One of the crime scenes was located in the area of Highway 92 where San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded around 3:48 p.m.

Video shows the suspect, seen wearing a hat, red T-shirt and vest, being taken into custody on Kelly Avenue.

The small city on the San Mateo County coast is well-known as a destination for big wave surfing and an annual pumpkin festival.