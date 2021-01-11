Gyms, dance studios reopen under new rules

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:39 PM PST until THU 4:25 AM PST, Mason County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Avalanche Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

By
Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Q13 FOX

Washington gyms reopen under new state guidelines

Gov. Inslee's Healthy Washington state reopening plan allows some gyms to offer in-person customers starting Monday.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - New pandemic public health guidelines for business owners able to reopen for customers went live Monday. This time reopening efforts are part of a regional approach.

Governor Jay Inslee’s ‘Healthy Washington’ plan resets non-essential businesses state-wide into the first of two phases. But, some business owners worry the changes can be confusing, and still can leave out all but the loudest voices reaching elected leaders.

"Still confused," said Ian Howe, owner of Pacific West Performing Arts Dance Studio.

Until Monday, Howe’s and many other similar businesses were not able to accommodate in-person business due to pandemic restrictions.

Howe’s business operates in both Snohomish and Lake Stevens. He says juggle both and surviving a pandemic has been a challenge. The past year has been a challenge, he said, but giving up is not, and being forced to close again could be fatal to his business.  

"We have had 2 cases in 5 months," he said, declaring the infections did not originate in his studios.

The new guidelines splits the state into clustered counties regionally and shifts from 4 to 2 phases. The changes also include updated lists of impacted businesses and other information is here. Gyms and dance studios are now to open for business as long as guidelines are followed.

Earlier this year, the state threatened legal action against businesses who reopened too early under phased reopening guidelines issued at the beginning of the pandemic. The Attorney General of Washington State warned businesses owners with legal action should they continue defying orders. The owners of an Arlington gym called PA Fitnesshas since reopened under the new rules. The owner declined to interview with Q13 News.

Through the months of uncertainty and confusion, Howe says he and other dance studios are gathering a coalition to unify their voices should leaders again shift public health guidelines. The message he hopes to share with his community, clients, elected leaders and others is clear.

"We are providing an essential service," he said.