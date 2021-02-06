First major event since moving to Phase 2 set at Tacoma convention center

A gymnastics competition is set to be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center next week, the first major event at the venue since moving to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan amid the ongoing pandemic.

The gymnastics invitational, set for February 12-15th, is expected to bring in over 3,000 guests across Tacoma and the region, according to Tacoma Travel. According to a Facebook post by Charity Choice Invitational, this year the annual event will only permit one attendee per athlete and the event will not be open to the public.

In an announcement on Friday from Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, the event will host over 800 athletes, coaches, and spectators.

"I’m pleased that we are able to make arrangements to hold this event in Tacoma again this year, in a safe and controlled environment like the Greater Tacoma Convention Center," said Sandy Flores, Meet Director of Charity Choice Invitational. "These gymnasts put so much effort and dedication into staying strong and healthy year-round for these competitions, and the measures we’ve put in place for this year’s Charity Choice should help them stay strong and healthy."

Kim Bedier, Director of Tacoma Venues and Events told Q13 News Saturday the city is taking extra precautions with this gymnastics competition and an upcoming RV convention at the Tacoma Dome, slated for early-March.

Local health officials say the four-day event will strictly comply with all pandemic protocols recommended by the health department and the state's Healthy Washington reopening guidelines. The event has been designed to have capacity limits and safety and sanitation regulations.



According to the Tacoma News Tribune, Tacoma-Pierce County health officials say the county is not currently meeting all Phase 2 requirements and that large gatherings could provoke community spread and put the county back in Phase 1. The county health department's website says 2,509 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Pierce County has recorded in total 33,644 positive cases and 411 related deaths.