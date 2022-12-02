Guy Fieri turns trash can nachos into holiday dessert

article

The holidays are a few weeks away, and if you are meal planning and searching for something sweet to serve with dinner or at a party, there is a new dessert that may be a hit at your holiday gathering.

Guy Fieri is putting a unique twist on his Trash Can Nachos with a holiday version. The chef and Food Network TV host has created Holiday Trash Can Dessert Nachos.

This holiday treat features M&M’s, cannoli chips, mini pretzels, chocolate toffee, and brownie pieces topped with whiskey dark chocolate and whiskey salted caramel piled inside Fieri’s trash can.

Guy Fieri's holiday treat features M&M’s, cannoli chips, mini pretzels, chocolate toffee, and brownie pieces topped with whiskey dark chocolate and whiskey salted caramel piled inside Fieri’s trash can. (Photo courtesy of Goldbelly)

The delicious dessert serves a small group of 4-6 people, and it's $89.95 and available for delivery on Goldbelly, an online shop for "gourmet food and food gifts."

"It's Guy Fieri's world-famous Dessert Trash Can Nachos… but make them HOLIDAY! These nachos are definitely the PERFECT gift or dessert activity to take your Holiday party to Flavortown!" Goldbelly wrote on its website.

Like the Trash Can Nachos, the Holiday Trash Can Dessert Nachos use a silver can filled with the ingredients and then it's removed to display the nachos.

Fieri partnered with Goldbelly in 2020 to create the Trash Can Nachos meal kit. FOX Business reported that the Trash Can Nachos previously were only available at few of Fieri’s restaurants, including Guy Fieri's American Kitchen and Bar locations and Guy Fieri's Dive Bar and Taco Joint eateries.

Image of ingredients for Guy Fieri's Holiday Trash Can Dessert Nachos. (Photo courtesy of Goldbelly)

