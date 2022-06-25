'Guns for Gift Cards': Kirkland Police gives out $11,375 for unwanted guns

Kirkland Police held their first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ event, receiving 80 unwanted firearms from community members.

The event ran from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Saturday as part of the agency’s "efforts to reduce gun violence and unwanted firearms in our community."

Participants brought proof of Kirkland residency, then anonymously turned in their unwanted guns for destruction. Authorities say 45 people took part on Saturday, turning in 80 guns to receive gift cards that totaled to $11,375.

"Kirkland experienced six gun-related suicides since 2020. Encouraging community members to voluntarily relinquish ownership of unwanted guns is one step we can take to help reduce the likelihood of accidental injuries and suicides by firearms," said Deputy Mayor Jay Arnold at the time the event was announced in early June.

Depending on the gun turned in, participants received prepaid Visa gift cards between $25 and $250.

For more information, visit the Guns for Gift Cards page on the Kirkland website.