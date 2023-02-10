Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire

article

Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said.

After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Seattle fire crews told police they found burnt cash and two safes near the fire scene.

As officers searched for injured people, they found multiple guns, drugs and cash.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and recovered the following items from tents and the area:

Four realistic looking BB guns

Two revolvers

164.7 grams of fentanyl

59.8 grams of fentanyl powder

21.6 grams of crack cocaine

42.8 grams of methamphetamine

Surveillance equipment

EBT cards and other documents

Approximately $7,000 in cash

Police said they found information of potential suspects connected to the items but have not located them.

According to investigators, the fire may have been caused by "elements of a methamphetamine lab."

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.