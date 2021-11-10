Expand / Collapse search
Guns, ammo and dogs recovered in Seattle Police search warrant

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Puppies, guns recovered during search

Police recovered 14 puppies and guns during a search.

SEATTLE - Seattle Police found guns, ammo and 15 dogs while serving a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Authorities say officers served the warrant at a home near Renton Avenue South and Rose Street. Inside, they found an AK-47, handgun magazines, assault rifle magazines, bullets, shotgun shells and other weapons parts.

They also found 14 puppies and their mom, and took them, as well.

Photo Credit: Seattle Police Department

Seattle Police has not disclosed if the pups have been moved to an animal shelter.

