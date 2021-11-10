Guns, ammo and dogs recovered in Seattle Police search warrant

Seattle Police found guns, ammo and 15 dogs while serving a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Authorities say officers served the warrant at a home near Renton Avenue South and Rose Street. Inside, they found an AK-47, handgun magazines, assault rifle magazines, bullets, shotgun shells and other weapons parts.

They also found 14 puppies and their mom, and took them, as well.

Photo Credit: Seattle Police Department

Seattle Police has not disclosed if the pups have been moved to an animal shelter.

