Expand / Collapse search

Gunman sought in deadly shooting at Parkland apartment complex

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Parkland
Q13 FOX

Deadly shooting at Parkland apartment complex

Pierce County deputies were still looking for the gunman Tuesday morning.

PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a Parkland apartment complex early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple reports of shots fired at Autumnwood North Apartments on 8th Ave. E. in Parkland.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the body of a male victim at the bottom of a stairwell; he was dead from gunshot wounds. The victim has not yet been identified. 

A witness told deputies that an unidentified suspect was seen running from the apartment complex toward 112th Street after the shots were fired. The suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20’s to early 30’s, approximately 6’ tall, slender build, and was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in this crime; you can text a tip anonymously using the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.