Gunman sought in deadly shooting at Parkland apartment complex

Pierce County deputies are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a Parkland apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple reports of shots fired at Autumnwood North Apartments on 8th Ave. E. in Parkland.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the body of a male victim at the bottom of a stairwell; he was dead from gunshot wounds. The victim has not yet been identified.

A witness told deputies that an unidentified suspect was seen running from the apartment complex toward 112th Street after the shots were fired. The suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20’s to early 30’s, approximately 6’ tall, slender build, and was seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in this crime; you can text a tip anonymously using the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.