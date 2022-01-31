Guide to school levies on Feb. 8 ballot
Ballots have been mailed to voters for the Feb. 8 special election.
One thing registered voters will see are districts asking voters to approve levies for their local school districts.
Below are links to levies you'll see on your ballot:
- Tacoma School District
- Seattle Public Schools
- Lake Washington School District
- Kent School District
- Northshore School District
- Puyallup School District
- Federal Way School District
- Edmonds School District
- Bellevue School District
- Everett Public Schools
- Bethel School District
- Renton School District
- Mukilteo School District
- Thurston County School Districts (sample ballot)
- Kitsap County School Districts (sample ballot)
