Group of 14-year-olds arrested for pot shop robbery in Oak Harbor

Three 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a pot shop in Oak Harbor, deputies said.

According to the Oak Harbor Police Department, The Green Room pot shop was broken into on Aug. 16 at 2:30 a.m., setting off alarms and prompting a call to officers.

When officers arrived, four suspects wearing masks started leaving through a smashed front door.

An officer yelled commands at the suspects with her gun drawn. Two complied and two ran, police said. Additional officers who arrived were able to take one of the fleeing suspects into custody.

Marijuana and other pot products were found inside two bags that the teens carried out of the store when they were caught, according to Oak Harbor police.

The teens are suspected in at least two other burglaries, police said.

If anyone has information on the remaining suspect (in the white sweatshirt), contact police at 360-679-9567.