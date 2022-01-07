Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger stores recalled over E. coli concerns

More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and Kroger-owned stores in Washington have been recalled due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021. The products subject to recall have establishment number "EST. 965" inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.

These items were shipped to Walmart, WinCo and Kroger locations in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

See the labels for each recalled product here.

