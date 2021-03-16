Grocery workers among high-risk critical workers soon eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine eligibility is expanding in Washington state and starting on March 17, high-risk critical workers in certain group settings can sign up for a vaccine, such as grocery store employees.

"Anybody who is out there interacting with the public, keeping this economy going during the worst public health crisis of our lifetime, yes they deserve to be at the front line of the vaccine so they can keep doing what they’ve been doing," said Maggie Breshears.

Breshears has worked at the Greenwood Fred Meyers since 2013, but has been on leave since October because her husband and son are both considered high risk.

"I was the big risk factor for the entire household because I was the one going out and interacting with members of the public every day," said Breshears. "I’m so glad that grocery store workers are among the first to get it because we’re actually out there, and have been for the past year, and taking on all these risks to keep everything going."

Breshears is a member of UFCW 21 and sits on the executive board.

A spokesperson for UFCW 21 said it represents 25,000 grocery store employees. The union also represents thousands of healthcare workers and other workers in retail as well.

Union leaders told Q13 News, they are reaching out to members to raise awareness on vaccine eligibility. The union has also been advocating for essential workers and vaccine prioritization.

