Grocery stores and customers see smooth transition to Phase 3 of Washington's recovery plan

For some people, a trip to the grocery store may seem more crowded than previously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington is now in Phase 3 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, and this allows all indoor businesses to welcome back 50% of customers.

"No lines! We just walked right through which was real easy," said Megan Nikzad, after shopping at Trader Joe’s in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. "Honestly, not having to wait in a line anymore is luxury that you took for granted when you didn’t have to."

"It was pretty chill in there right now and it was really nice, not crowded at all," said Catherine Vanderaa, another Trader Joe’s customer. "I feel like [Trader Joe’s] has been doing more precautions than other grocery stores. Like, they’re still counting diligently and cleaning some of the carts."

So far, Monday seemed to be a smooth transition for grocery stores to Phase 3. Shoppers said they’re cautiously optimistic about sharing the aisle with more people during this new step towards normalcy.

"Everyone is so cautious and so excited to get back to the new phases of normal that people are doing their job and wearing a mask and keeping their hands clean, not touching things they don’t need to or congregating in big groups of people," said Nikzad.

A staff member at Traders Joe’s Queen Anne location explained on the phone that they can have as many as 180 people inside to meet 50 percent occupancy. The employee mentioned 180 is the number of people they would serve on some of their busiest days before the pandemic. For safety, the employee said they will continue to allow 25 percent and keep count at the front entrance.

For some customers, they believe Phase 3 is still too soon.

"I think it’s not the greatest idea if everyone is not vaccinated because I’ve been seeing cases have been going up in the last two weeks even with the recent openings before today. So I think we still need to be careful," said Vanderaa. "Keep wearing your masks, keep distancing and keep staying in your pods and trying to be as careful as possible."

Grocery stores are required to have a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control plan. Trader Joe’s said it’s increasing and enhancing its cleaning routines. The grocery chain requires everyone to continue wearing masks, crew members have to do a wellness check before each shift and there are plexiglass barriers at all check stands to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Trader Joe’s has a detailed description of its safety measures listed online.

For some customers, Phase 3 means there’s more to look forward to than what’s on the grocery list.

"Being able to see family and friends that I haven’t seen in a long time now it seems like. It’s just been on the phone, texting with them and everything. So I’m excited to just see everyone and get back to community," said Mike Yunker while shopping at Trader Joe’s and Safeway.