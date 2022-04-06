Abbott: Texas will charter buses of undocumented immigrants to DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced new directives as part of the state's border security efforts Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to instate a zero-tolerance policy for "unsafe" vehicles which may also possibly smuggling migrants.

To enforce this, DPS will be conducting enhanced safety inspections of these vehicles as they cross the border into Texas starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Abbott has also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to charter buses to send migrants to the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in response to the Biden administration reportedly busing migrants into Texas cities from the border.

The Texas National Guard has also been directed to deploy blockades to address any mass migration. Boat blockades will be deployed on the Rio Grande River with the cooperation of Texas Parks and Wildlife and razor wire and container blockades will be deployed at low water crossings along the border.

The guard is expected to perform mass migration rehearsals as early as Thursday lasting until May in five locations. Those involved with these rehearsals will be equipped with riot gear in anticipation of "caravan violence".

Texans along the border can anticipate seeing increased military operations in the Rio Grande Valley at the Anzalduas Bridge in McAllen, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, Laredo and Zapata. The border will also be lit at night in high smuggling areas.

Abbott says that more directives are expected to be announced next week.

This comes after the CDC announced last week that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as Title 42. The change will not be taking effect until May 23.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and other GOP lawmakers call for Title 42 extension

Texas Republicans push Biden administration to keep rule that turns asylum-seekers away at the border

Steve McCraw with Texas DPS defends Operation Lone Star during hearing

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter