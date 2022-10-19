Great Washington ShakeOut is back Thursday

Washington state will be participating in the annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. (local time) people across the state will join millions of people worldwide in practicing earthquake safety.

At the same time as the drill, tsunami sirens in the state will be tested and go off at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

The Great ShakeOut is an opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness.

FEMA listed the steps to protect yourself during an earthquake: