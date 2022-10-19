Great Washington ShakeOut is back Thursday
Washington state will be participating in the annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill this week.
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m. (local time) people across the state will join millions of people worldwide in practicing earthquake safety.
At the same time as the drill, tsunami sirens in the state will be tested and go off at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
The Great ShakeOut is an opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness.
FEMA listed the steps to protect yourself during an earthquake:
- Drop (or Lock): Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy. If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.
- Cover your head and neck with your arms: If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows). Crawl only if you can reach better cover without going through an area with more debris. Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs.
- Hold on: If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it if it moves. If seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward, cover your head with your arms and hold on to your neck with both hands.