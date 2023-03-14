1 dead after being shot multiple times in Grays Harbor County, deputies search for gunman

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed another man after an argument on Monday, authorities say.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office (GHCSO), at around 1:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Otis Ave. in Moclips for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a 59-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers from multiple nearby law enforcement agencies arrived to the scene and immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim died shortly after being taken away from the scene.

Authorities say neighbors and witnesses were able to identify the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III. Investigators believe an argument over a property dispute led to the shooting.

Officers searched the area the night of the shooting, and returned to see if they could find Phelps on Tuesday.

GHCSO deputies are now asking the public for help in finding the suspect, but are warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are urging people to avoid him, and do not approach him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or email sodetectives@grayshabor.us.

This is a developing story.