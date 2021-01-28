Grateful dog owners looking for couple who helped save puppy after fall at Hurricane Ridge

A recent trip to Hurricane Ridge in Olympic National Park could have been a nightmare for one dog-loving couple, but it has a happy ending thanks to the help of bird-watchers and park rangers who quickly jumped in to help.

Jessica Mielke and her partner Ryan Horn stopped at the first Hurricane Ridge overlook to let their golden retrievers, Zeus and 6-month-old Summit, out to use the bathroom. Both dogs were on a leash.

Summit and Zeus (submitted photo)

A camper came around the corner and scared Summit. He ran across the road and leaped over a ledge, falling about 100 yards down, they said.

Ryan ran after the pup, but by the time he got there, it was too late: He saw Summit "rolling down that hill."

The couple hopped in their truck to find a ranger and saw a couple bird-watching with binoculars. They asked the bird-watchers to watch Summit instead of birds while Jessica and Ryan found park rangers.

The bird-watchers spotted Summit trying to climb back up to the road, so one of them stayed behind to keep an eye on Summit while the other went to track down the ski patrol.

Zeus and Summit (submitted photo)

Summit made it back to the ridge with the help of rangers and ski patrol, but Jessica and Ryan said they weren't able to properly thank the couple because they had to rush Summit to the emergency vet.

Miraculously, Summit only suffered a couple of scrapes and a torn paw.

Now, Jessica and Ryan are trying to find the couple who helped to save their puppy.

Summit (submitted photo)

"Without them, he may have been lost for much longer," Jessica said. "If it weren't for Covid, I'd give them a big hug. In the moment, we were in tears. I wish I would've gotten their name."

"You are my hero."

Ryan and Jessica have done everything the can to find the good Samaritans. If you know who they are, send a message to Q13 News on Facebook or email q13tips@fox.com.