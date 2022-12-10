Journalist Grant Wahl honored at World Cup game

American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honored with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

"Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here," FIFA said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A tribute for US journalist Grant Wahl, who died after he collapsed in the stadium's press area while covering the match between Argentina and Netherlands, can be seen in the media tribune ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

About 20 minutes before the match started, the photograph of Wahl was displayed on big screens in two corners of the stadium. An announcement about his death was made to fans who applauded him.

READ MORE: American soccer journalist Grant Wahl 'laughing at a joke' on Twitter minutes before collapse, witness says

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium. He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was reporting at his eighth World Cup.