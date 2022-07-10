Grant County deputies investigate after shooting at suspect

Grant County deputies shot at a suspect following a car crash near Moses Lake.

Currently, Stratford Road is blocked between Tyndall Road and Road 10-NE, and Road 7-NE is blocked eastbound from Road K-NE and Road L-NE while officials investigate.

Details are limited, but authorities confirmed a suspect was involved in a car crash, and in a confrontation with deputies, they shot at him.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire, but was injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the shooting or the crash, or which order they occurred in, has not been clarified yet.

No deputies were injured.

It is not known if the suspect faces specific charges or what the nature of their injuries are.

This is a developing story.