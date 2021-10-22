Grandfather of one of the four killed in Tacoma shares his heartbreak

The grandfather of one of the four victims of the fatal shooting in Tacoma spoke to FOX 13 News about the heartbreak of finding out his family member had been killed.

On Thursday, Bruce Massingale messaged back in forth with his granddaughter on social media. He had no idea it would be the last time he heard from her.

"She responded to me 90 minutes before she died," said Massingale.

Someone gunned down his 22-year-old granddaughter, Natasha Brincefield and three other people in a Tacoma neighborhood in broad day light Thursday afternoon.

The other people killed were Brincefield’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Raymond Williams, Williams’ sister 42-year-old Maria Nunez, and Nunez’s son, 19-year-old Emery Iese.

"Raymond’s family shouldn’t have had to face this either. This person destroyed a family, and a young lady and a young man," said Massingale.

Massingale is now working to raise money through a GoFundMe campaign to help with the costs of the funerals.

Massingale says his granddaughter had a bright future ahead of her. He had no idea Thursday would be the last time he spoke to Brincefield, but he’s happy he got the chance to tell her how special she was one last time.

"I got to let her know we loved her. And we’re proud of her," said Massingale.

Police have not released a motive in connection with this shooting, or released any suspect information. If you know anything call Tacoma Police or Crime Stoppers, who is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

There is a peace walk scheduled for this Sunday at 2 p.m. at the nearby Family Investment Center in Salishan.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tacoma shooting: 4 people killed, police searching for suspect

RELATED: Teen accused in deadly Maple Valley hit-and-run now charged in second incident

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram