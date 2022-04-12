Grandfather found dead in Pierce County home; grandson taken into custody

article

Detectives are investigating a homicide Tuesday after an 80-year-old man was found dead inside a Frederickson home and his grandson was taken into custody, investigators said.

Before 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a home near Military Road East and 50th Avenue Court East after a woman called 911 to report that her son had killed his grandfather.

When deputies arrived, they surrounded the home and asked the man to come out of the home.

A man in his 20s came out and was taken into custody.

Deputies went into the home and found the grandfather dead inside.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department's Sergeant Darren Moss, Jr. said the man will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram