Grand jury: Lori Vallow indicted on conspiracy to commit murder in death of former husband

A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Lori Vallow on one count of conspiracy to commit murder regarding the death of her former husband.

The indictment states that, "Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder."

Chandler Police had submitted an investigation into Lori Vallow regarding the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1.

This comes after Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Charles Vallow

Charles Vallow was killed in 2019 following a shooting at a Chandler home. According to Chandler Police officials at the time, Vallow was shot by his brother-in-law, who we now know is Alex Cox. Cox died in December 2019.

Lori Vallow is now facing two counts of murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in Idaho.

In Idaho, Vallow was committed to a mental health facility for treatment and was found unfit to stand trial at this time.

Meanwhile, her husband, Chad, pleaded not guilty to murder charges on June 9.

