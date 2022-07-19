Graham firefighters find lost dog at fire station, looking for owner

On Tuesday morning, Graham Fire and Rescue found a lost dog wandering around Station 91 just off 187th St E in Pierce County.

The small puppy has short, light brown fur and brown eyes. Firefighters took the dog to a local vet, who says he is not microchipped. Until the owner is found, he will be fostered by one of the station's firefighters.

If this is your dog, please call or text Graham Fire and Rescue at 253-389-4736.