Governor Inslee visits Federal Way as concerns grow over statewide increase of COVID-19 cases

Friday, Governor Jay Inslee spent the afternoon in Federal Way talking to officials regarding the impacts of COVID-19.

The focus of the talks was the response and recovery to the virus. There is a statewide increase in cases. State Health officials are warning we are in the early stages of an exponential outbreak throughout all of Washington.

Earlier this week, Governor Inslee announced an extension in halting any further phased re-opening of the state until at least July 28th.

He also introduced several other restrictions, including prohibiting live entertainment.

In Federal Way, Inslee met with health, government, and business officials and discussed the impacts of COVID-19.

There is a concern if the cases continue to increase, the state may have to start moving backwards.

“The small retailers, the restaurants, the individual businesses that have been so hard hit as a result of the previous shut downs, they are just starting to get back on their feet and what we want to prevent are the wide scale failures of these businesses,” said Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell.

However, some businesses have not even had the chance to re-open yet.

“Venues like this are built to bring your community together, and when you can’t provide that you feel like you’ve failed,” said Brian Hoffman.

Hoffman is a General Manager with Spectra Venue Management. He manages the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center.

March 3rd is the last time the center had a show. For four months, the seats have been empty, and Hoffman says it’s impacted the community in a lot of different ways.

“We provide experiences,” he said. “Where people can come in and forget about what’s going on in their daily lives,” Hoffman added.

The center also provides jobs to more than 40 people who live in this community.

“When they’ve done nothing wrong and you have to say we have to let you go it’s tough. It hits home,” said Hoffman.

Due to the pandemic, Hoffman says they’ve had to furlough dozens of employees and now only have a handful of staff.

He says with no end in sight of the pandemic, and no date on when they can resume business, it creates a lot of questions, and concerns for the future.