Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency to help California counties hit by winter storms

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
FOX 11

Grapevine closed in both directions

The winter storm making its way through southern California has forced the closure of the Grapevine in both directions. Crews are turning travelers away to find alternate routes.

LOS ANGELES - California is officially under an emergency proclamation as the state deals with severe weather.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency to help California counties hit by the winter storms.

The state of emergency is being issued in hopes of giving the state government the green light to deploy crew members, resources and facilities to help the counties being hit the hardest by the severe weather.

This comes as parts of California faced record-breaking snowfall, damaging winds, flooding and debris flow.

The state of emergency is in effect for the following counties: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba.

Below is the full copy of the Governor's state of emergency:

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.