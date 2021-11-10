Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped veto authority, Washington Supreme Court rules

By AP News Staff
Published 
Jay Inslee
Associated Press

Inslee extends eviction moratorium bridge

Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the eviction moratorium bridge to end on Oct. 31

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped his veto authority when he cut a sentence that appeared seven times in the 2019 transportation budget, the Washington Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The sentence in question would have prevented the Department of Transportation from considering vehicle fuel type when it decided how to hand out grants for transit services.

Lawmakers said the sentence would ensure transit agencies unable to make an immediate transition to zero-emission vehicles were not disqualified from getting $200 million in grants offered through the state.

The Legislature sued over the veto, and in a 7-2 decision Wednesday, the court said that while the governor has the authority to veto whole appropriation items, he cannot excise parts of an appropriation item.

