Gov. Inslee, state leaders hold pro-choice rally in Seattle's Kerry Park

State leaders and local officials are rallying at Seattle's Kerry Park to protest the leaked Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. Supreme Court plans to strike down Roe v. Wade, overturning abortion rights, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico. The outlet reports no draft decision in the court's modern history has ever been publicly disclosed while the case was still pending.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would remove the federal guarantee of abortion protection and allow each state to set its own rules.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a rally and press conference to protest this leaked Supreme Court decision, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Inslee will be joined by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Marilyn Strickland, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Jennifer Allen, and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates board president Jennifer Martinez.

"We knew it was coming. If the leaked opinion is true, SCOTUS plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. There’s a lot to say but the most important thing to know in this moment is this: NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME," Inslee tweeted Monday, following the release of SCOTUS' leaked decision. "Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

FOX 13 News will have a crew on-scene at the rally and will bring you the latest updates.