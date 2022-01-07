Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:35 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:20 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:49 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:56 AM PST, Thurston County
Special Weather Statement
Gov. Inslee rescinds state government affirmative action ban

By AP News Staff
Published 
Washington
Associated Press
Gov. Jay Inslee (FOX 13 Photo)

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday said he will roll back a long-standing directive that restricts affirmative action in state hiring, contracting and education and announced a new executive order to boost diversity in government contracting.

The Seattle Times reported that the Democratic governor’s announcement comes as he and state officials try to diversify government after voters in 2019 upheld a 20-year-old ban on affirmative action.

The original ban was approved by voters in 1998, leading then-Gov. Gary Locke to issue an executive directive instructing state agencies to not use affirmative action.

But a 2017 memo by the Washington Attorney General’s Office stated that the ban "does not prohibit all race- and sex-conscious measures."

Inslee’s office said that within the next 10 days the governor will rescind Locke’s directive and replace it with an executive order "that will instruct agencies on how to move forward with achieving equity while still complying" with the ban.

READ ALSO: Gov. Inslee: Election result lies from officials should be misdemeanor crime

Meanwhile, the executive order being signed Friday is aimed at increasing the number of certified women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses on the state’s master contracts.

In prepared remarks, Inslee called diversity "our greatest strength, and it is only by leveling the playing field that it becomes possible for all Washingtonians to thrive and live healthy and successful lives."

