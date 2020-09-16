Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Inslee releases new guidelines for wedding ceremonies, receptions and funerals

Published 
SEATTLE - Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidelines for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and funerals in Phase 2 or 3 under the state's Safe Start Plan of coronavirus health and safety precautions.

Under the governor's latest guidelines, wedding receptions and ceremonies may be held with 30 or fewer people in attendance, or 25% venue occupancy, excluding vendor staff or staff assisting with wedding or funeral services. 

Tables may only be occupied by those under the same household, with a maximum of five people per table. Wedding receptions are limited to no more than 3 hours, and beverage services must end by 10 p.m.

The host of the ceremonies for weddings or funerals are also strongly encouraged to keep a log of all attendees for at least two weeks.

Face coverings will also be required and social distancing must be maintained. 

The new guidelines apply to both religious and non-religious ceremonies and both indoor and outdoor events.