Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November.

Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.

Inslee proclaimed the event an emergency, opening state funding for communities to help get back to normal.

The proclamation affects Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties.