Gov. Inslee extends statewide eviction moratorium to Oct. 31

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday that he will extend the statewide eviction moratorium until Oct. 31.

The move will allow counties the time to get federal relief funds.



The initial eviction moratorium was set to expire on Sept. 30.

In June, Inslee said he also wanted to make sure that programs approved by state lawmakers, including a "right to counsel" measure that ensures low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction, are up and running before moratorium protections were fully lifted.

He noted there are new provisions in the short-term state extension that differ from the previous moratorium that has been in place for more than a year, including the requirement that starting on Aug. 1 renters are expected to pay full rent unless they negotiate a lesser amount with their landlord or actively seek rental assistance.

