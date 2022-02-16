Gov. Inslee expected to announce end date for Washington mask mandate on Thursday

article

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday is expected to announce an end date for Washington's mask mandate for indoor public spaces and schools.

Inslee will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, addressing the ‘next phase of COVID recovery’ in Washington. He will be joined by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

The Governor's Office gave few details on what that next phase might be, but a statement from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) says it will regard "when the statewide mask mandate will be lifted."

The announcement comes as Washington's outdoor mask mandate is set to expire Friday. Non-emergency surgeries can also resume on that date.

On Feb. 9, Inslee said that sometime the week of Feb. 14 it was his "intention to give Washingtonians a date where the mask mandate for public indoor spaces and the mask mandate for schools would be lifted."

The governor said he was confident that Washington is past its peak of the latest wave of cases fueled by the omicron variant.

"Cases went up like a rocket, and will go down like a rock," he said.

(Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction)

In recent days, Eastern Washington school districts have also voiced their opposition to mask mandates, with districts in Kettle Falls and Richland voting to end those rules. On Wednesday, 49 superintendents signed a letter to Gov. Inslee, Superintendent Reykdal and Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah petitioning for an end to masks in the classroom, as well as making contact tracing the responsibility of the Department of Health.

Superintendent Reykdal will join Inslee for the conference; the OSPI says he will discuss next steps for mask requirements in schools.

Last week, Reykdal said he was recommending that the governor and the state Department of Health change mask guidance for schools.

"As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials," he said.

FOX 13 will livestream the news conference on Facebook and FOX13Seattle.com.

RELATED: Nearly 50 Eastern WA superintendents call for end to mask mandate

READ MORE: Seattle, King County to end vaccine verification policy at restaurants, gyms, theaters March 1

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram