Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
7
High Wind Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Gov. Inslee delays implementation of plastic bag law

By AP News Staff
Published 
News
Associated Press

SEATTLE - Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation delaying the implementation of a law banning retailers from using single-use plastic bags.

Inslee issued the proclamation Friday, saying a law that passed the 2020 legislative session that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 will be on hold at least through January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor in a news release cited supply issues affecting retailers’ ability to procure the alternative bags, including: increased demand for paper and thicker plastic bags, due to more demand for takeout and groceries; thicker plastic bag manufacturers turning to making hospital gowns and PPE, and a ban on people bringing bags from home to use at stores to protect workers.

The order will expire at the end of January unless the Legislature extends it, Inslee said.

Gov. Inslee proposes capital gains tax, tax on health insurers

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and a tax on health insurers as part of his two-year, $57.6 billion budget proposal.