Gov. Inslee announces 7 counties moving into Phase 2 of reopening

At least seven counties in Washington can resume indoor dining and fitness at limited capacities starting Monday.

This includes Snohomish, King, Pierce, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston and Lewis Counties.

Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, announced changes to the state’s Healthy Washington reopening plan that will allow several counties to move into Phase 2.

At Phase 2, restaurants and indoor fitness centers can open at 25% capacity, sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding and funeral ceremonies can increase their number of guests.

You can find which phase your region is in here.

Healthy Washington breaks the state down into regions that initially had to meet four metrics to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. Now, regions will only have to meet three out of four benchmarks to advance:

Trend in case rate: Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100K population;

Trend in hospital admissions rate: Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K population;

Percent ICU occupancy: Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds; and

Percent positivity: 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests.

The requirement to maintain three metrics to remain in Phase 2 remains unchanged. If any region fails to meet any two metrics, they will still regress to Phase 1.

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan told Q13 News that she could hold back Seattle from entering Phase 2 if necessary.

"We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet," Inslee said. "We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision."

Beginning next week, for other parts of the state, region metrics will be evaluated every two weeks instead of every week for a determination into moving into Phase 2.