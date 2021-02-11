Gov. Inslee announces 5 more regions moving into Phase 2 of reopening next week

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says five more areas can move into Phase 2 of reopening starting next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the East, North, North Central, Northwest, Southwest regions can move into the next phase.

These regions include the following counties:

North:

Whatcom County

Skagit County

North Central:

Okanogan County

Chelan County

Douglas County

Grant County

Northwest:

Clallam County

Jefferson County

East:

Spokane County

Ferry County

Stevens County

Pend Oreille County

Lincoln County

Adams County

Whitman County

Garfield County

Asotin County

Southwest:

Klickitat County

Clark County

Cowlitz County

Skamania County

Wahkiakum County

At Phase 2, restaurants and indoor fitness centers can open at 25% capacity, sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding and funeral ceremonies can increase their number of guests.

In late January, Inslee announced that King, Snohomish, Pierce, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston and Lewis Counties could enter Phase 2.

The latest iteration of the state’s reopening plan focuses efforts on reopening regions rather than individual counties.

Before, each region had to meet four metrics in order to advance: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates over a two-week period; a 10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates in that same timeframe; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.

Healthy Washington breaks the state down into regions that initially had to meet four metrics to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. Now, regions will only have to meet three out of four benchmarks to advance:

Trend in case rate: Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100K population;

Trend in hospital admissions rate: Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K population;

Percent ICU occupancy: Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds; and

Percent positivity: 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests.

The requirement to maintain three metrics to remain in Phase 2 remains unchanged. If any region fails to meet any two metrics, they will still regress to Phase 1. Six counties will remain in Phase 1-- there is nothing higher than Phase 2.

Inslee also announced that he has authorized the Department of Commerce to distribute another $87 million for gadditional rental assistance ($43.5M) and business assistance ($43.5M) programs. The funds come from the state’s Disaster Response Account and are meant to build on the state’s previous commitments while we wait for additional federal aid expected to become available in the spring.